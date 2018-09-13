Week 4 Preview: Miami Trace at Clinton-Massie

Miami Trace is the hole in the middle of the Clinton-Massie scheduling doughnut.

Last week, Bishop Fenwick. Next week, Bishop Hartley.

This week Miami Trace.

But Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley said there is no possibility of his Falcons looking past the Panthers.

“We’re really looking forward to our first home game, so a let down would be extremely disappointing,” McSurley said.

The former South Central Ohio League rivals will meet on the turf at Frank M. Irelan Field Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Clinton-Massie defeated Fenwick last week 21-18 and is 2-1 on the year. Miami Trace also has a 2-1 record but both wins are against winless teams. The lone Trace loss was 38-7 against Wilmington.

“We were very fortunate to come out with a win (against Fenwick),” McSurley said. “The adversity in the game and over the past couple weeks will hopefully give us the confidence going forward.”

The Falcons doubled the time of possession against Fenwick 30:00 to 15:00. Brendan Lamb was again the power behind the Massie offensive line, gaining 123 yards.

The Massie defense held Fenwick to 10 of 27 passing. Thomas Myers and Griffin Laake had big games. Myers had six tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown. Laake had seven tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.

Massie has been hit by a few injuries. McSurley said Ty Beam, Daulton Wolfe and Spencer Voss are doubtful to play this week but all should be ready to go in the following week against Hartley.

That side, several players were given an opportunity to play and stepped up “big time,” said McSurley.

“Robbie Frederick, Colton Doyle and Bryce Seamen all came through replacing starters with injuries,” said McSurley. “We also were able to get some players off the offensive side of the ball and it allowed us to keep a much fresher defense on the field and that helped.”

Clinton-Massie’s Tate Olberding (11) and Corey May (1) celebrate on defense during Friday night’s game against Fenwick. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_FB3_cm_olberdingmayEC.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Tate Olberding (11) and Corey May (1) celebrate on defense during Friday night’s game against Fenwick. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

