Bengals fire defensive coordinator after rout by Saints

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, a day after their historically bad performance in a 51-14 loss to the Saints.

New Orleans scored on every possession except the last one — when it took a knee in field-goal range — during its rout at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals (5-4) have given up 500 yards in three straight games — a first in the Super Bowl era — and are on pace to give up an NFL record for yards in a season.

It’s the second straight year the Bengals have fired a coordinator during the season. Last year, the Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese after an 0-2 start last year. Coach Marvin Lewis got a two-year contract extension after the 2017 season.

