WC’s 3-point barrage buries MSJ 86-65

The Wilmington College men’s basketball team unleashed a barrage of three-point field goals Monday night en route to a season-opening 86-65 victory over visiting Mount Saint Joseph at Fred Raizk Arena.

On the night the Quakers converted 14 treys, as they built a commanding first half lead.

Wilmington’s Andrew Russell, who topped all scorers with 22 points, knocked down five treys in the victory, and teammate Kevin Lewis, who added 19 points, also collected five treys on the night.

Wilmington’s third double-digit scorer, Will Patrick with 13 points scorer, also collected a trio of three pointers. In all, the Quakers made 14 beyond the arc on 32 attempts.

Wilmington built a 45-27 first half lead, but the Lions were able to close the gap in the second half, 41-38.

For K. C. Hunt’s squad, the scoring wealth was spread among 10 different players and Wilmington High School graduate Jeffery Mansfield contributed six points and pulled down five rebounds for the green and white.

Wilmington had the edge in rebounding, 42-36, with non-starter Colin Myers collecting seven boards and Lewis adding six.

Mount St. Joseph (0-1) committed 24 turnovers, while Wilmington had 16 for the game, nine in the first half. Wilmington capitalized on the Lions’ miscues, collecting 27 points off the MSJ turnovers.

Leading scorer for the Lions was Jake Cropper with 21. Brady Thomas added 16.

Next action for the Quakers will be a weekend tournament in Arlington, Va. WC will face Marymount with tip-off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

SUMMARY

Nov 12, 2018

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 86 Mt St Joseph 65

M 27.38…..65

W 45.41…..86

(65) MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Young 2-0-4-8, Rabe 2-0-2-6, Cropper 5-0-11-21, Thomas 4-2-2-16, Moorhead 1-0-0-2, Woods 1-0-1-3, Alcorn 3-0-3-9. Team Totals:18-2-23-65.

(86) WILMINGTON (2-fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patrick 2-3-0-13, Lewis 1-5-2-19, Kanu 2-0-0-4, Smith 1-0-0-2, Russell 1-5-5-22, Mansfield 3-0-0-6, Hamilton 1-0-0-2, Jackson 2-0-1-5, Todd 1-0-0-2, Sammassa 1-1—0-5, Opku 3-0-0-6. Team Totals: 18-14-8-86.

