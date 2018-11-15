Eds: APNewsNow. Robert Morris 104, Mount Aloysius 57

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Williams matched a NCAA record with 15 3-pointers and set a school single-game scoring mark with 49 points, and Robert Morris beat Mount Aloysius 104-57 on Wednesday night.

Williams sank his 15th 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds in the game, with Robert Morris leading by 44 points, to tie Keith Veney’s record for Marshall on Dec. 14, 1996. Williams missed a 3-pointer a few seconds earlier but an offensive rebound gave him another chance at the record. Williams’ 3 with six minutes left surpassed Maurice Carter’s school record of 42 points, set against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 26, 2002.

The Colonials also hit a school-best 22 from beyond the arc. Jon Williams and Matty McConnell each added two 3s and three others came off the bench and made one apiece for Robert Morris (1-2).

Josh Williams, who sat out last season after transferring from Akron, finished 16 of 26 from the floor, including 15 of 25 from distance. McConnell added 12 points and Jon Williams had six with a game-high five assists.

Julian Stover had 26 points, including 18 of 19 from the free-throw line, to lead Mount Aloysius.