WC women open with 3-day Damon’s/Hampton Inn Tip-Off Classic

WILMINGTON – In head coach Jerry Scheve’s 29th season, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team will begin the season with a three-day event – the 27th annual Damon’s/Hampton Inn Tip-Off Classic at Fred Raizk Arena this weekend.

Wilmington will open the tournament 6:30 p.m. Friday against Grove City (Pa.) College.

Then Grove City will play Kenyon College 3 p.m. Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena.

Finally, the Quakers will return to the court against Kenyon College 2 p.m. Sunday.

Based on 2017-18, Kenyon is the class of the field. The Ladies were 21-6 last season and began this year with an 87-66 win over Wooster on Wednesday. Jessica Gerber had 19 points and five assists in he win. Paige Matijasich scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out six assists.

The Wolverines, 18-10 last year, posted an 89-40 win over the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg Tuesday to open its season. Kate Balcom had 24 points in 23 minutes to lead GCC. Sedona Campbell came off the bench with 17 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Wilmington was 11-15 last year but earned a berth in its 18th straight Ohio Athletic Conference tournament but lost 76-60 to top-seeded Ohio Northern.

The top returning player for WC is Mackenzie Campbell, who averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game. Savannah Hooper, a Wilmington High School product, also returns after averaging eight points and three assists per game

Wilmington is 2-0 against both Grove City and Kenyon since becoming an NCAA Division III member 1991.

Savannah Hooper and her Quakers teammates will open the season Friday night in the 27th annual Damon’s/Hampton Inn Tip-Off Classic at Fred Raizk Arena. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_WCW_savannahJS.jpg Savannah Hooper and her Quakers teammates will open the season Friday night in the 27th annual Damon’s/Hampton Inn Tip-Off Classic at Fred Raizk Arena. John Swartzel | News Journal File