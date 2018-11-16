EC’s Boeckmann signs with YSU

Taylor Boeckmann, a senior at East Clinton High School, this week signed a letter of intent to attend Youngstown State University, where she will play the outfield for the Penguins’ softball team and coach Brian Campbell. Youngstown State, a Division I school, competes in the Horizon League. Boeckmann, an honor student who is also active in East Clinton FFA, was honorable mention All-Ohio Division III last year after hitting .528 for the Lady Astros. From left are coach Matthew Zimmerman, Amy Zimmerman (mom), Taylor Boeckmann, and Jason Boeckmann (father).

