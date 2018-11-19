WC men grind out win over Trinity

ARLINGTON, Va — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team forced 29 turnovers in a 65-55 victory over Trinity University (Texas) in the consolation final of the sixth annual Pablo Coto Tip-Off Tournament hosted by Marymount University this weekend.

“I’m proud of our guys’ effort today,” Head Men’s Basketball Coach K.C. Hunt said. “We have a lot of work to do offensively, but when you guard like we did today, you give yourself a chance to win.”

Despite the overall offensive struggles for both teams, Will Patrick opened the game by hitting consecutive three-pointers for the Quakers. Wilmington would extend its lead to 15-4 at the 12:30 mark on a three-pointer from DaeShawn Jackson. Wilmington continued to lead as a Kevin Lewis layup made the score 19-11 with 8:15 to play in the first half.

Trinity would tighten up its defense, however, as the Tigers held the Quakers to just three points over the next nearly seven minutes. Kevin Lewis made a free throw to make the score 26-23 in favor of Trinity, but Wilmington ended the half on a 6-0 spurt that began with Lewis’ free throw and ended with an old-fashioned, three-point play from Jackson.

Wilmington opened the second half on a 19-8 run and ultimately held the 13-point lead for a victory.

The Quakers shot under 30 percent (22-of-75) from the field with 10 made three-pointers to go along with an 11-of-14 (78.6 percent) effort from the free throw line. The Tigers shot nearly 10 percentage points better than Wilmington in the game, but attempted 32 fewer shots due to the 29 turnovers caused by the Quakers. Trinity did convert 20-of-24 from the free throw line.

Along with forcing 29 turnovers, Wilmington outrebounded Trinity 50-33 and grabbed 16 steals.

Individually, Lewis, who was named to the All-Tournament team, finished with a double-double in points (17) and rebounds (13) along with making six steals. Patrick and Jackson both had 14 points as the other two Quakers to score in double figures.

Isaiah Specks led Trinity with 15 points in defeat.

Wilmington (2-1) is off for 10 days before traveling to Earlham College for the Quaker Bowl Rivalry on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Quakers fall to Marymount

ARLINGTON, Va. — Marymount University outscored the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 18-7 over the final six minutes in a come-from-behind 72-68 victory over the Fightin’ Quakers on Saturday afternoon.

Marymount (2-0) took an 8-2 lead in the early going, but Wilmington took back the lead on a Kevin Lewis Dunk at the 9:22 mark of the first half, making the score 13-11. Neither team would lead by more than four points in the first half as a Lewis three-pointer in the final seconds gave the Quakers a slim 32-31 lead at halftime.

The early portion of the second half continued the pattern of the first half with neither team being able to separate past four points. Jumpers from BJ Hamilton and DaeShawn Jackson at the 11:09 and 10:15 marks of the second half broke that streak however, putting Wilmington on top 50-43. Marymount would get within four points in three separate occasions, but the Quakers kept the advantage as Jackson converted the old-fashioned, three-point play to give the visitors a 61-54 lead with 6:33 to play.

Then came Marymount’s run. The Saints took a 64-62 lead with 3:53 to go on a dunk from Ibrahim Kamara, but Abdul Kanu answered with a layup on the next possession to tie the game 64-64. The hosts then used a quick 6-1 spurt over the next two minutes and rode the two-possession lead to victory. Wilmington had a chance to tie it two seconds left after Steve Etienne missed a free throw, but Jackson’s three-point heave was off target.

“It was a very competitive and high-level game today,” Head Men’s Basketball Coach K.C. Hunt said. “We did a lot of really good things to put ourselves in a position to win, but made a few too many mistakes down the stretch.”

Both teams finished just over 40 percent shooting from the field with Marymount making three more field goals. Wilmington countered with three more triples made (7-4), but the Saints made 18-of-30 (60 percent) from the free throw line compared to just 5-of-10 for the Quakers. The hosts also won the rebounding battle 48-41.

Individually, Lewis scored 20 points while also grabbing nine rebounds to lead the Quakers. Jackson added 19 off the bench for Wilmington while Kanu finished with six points and eight rebounds.

“Kevin [Lewis] and Dae[Shawn Jackson] were both tremendous today,” said Hunt. “They were relentless with their effort and attack style.”

Etienne poured in 20 points off the bench for Marymount while Kamara added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

