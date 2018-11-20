Morris signs with UWM

Quinton Morris of Blanchester, a student at Moeller High School in Cincinnati who attended Blanchester schools through eighth grade, signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Quinton is a continuous honor student and National Honor Society member with a 3.9 GPA. In the group photo, he is shown second from left with three of his Moeller teammates. For photos from the signing, visit wnewsj.com.

