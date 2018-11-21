Blan bowlers score 2 wins

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Wildcats’ bowlers hosted the Bethel-Tate Tigers on Tuesday at Eastgate Lanes, with the Wildcats’ boys and girls both winning.

For the Lady Cats, Brianna Haun set a new personal high with 168 and a two-game total of 327. Morgan Oberle also contributed 268 pins to the team’s individual totals.

The Lady Cats finished with 1,476 pins to Bethel’s 1,392.

Striking hard for Blanchester’s boys’ team was Josh Allen with 176 and a two-game total of 326. Orin Potts was close behind with 296 pins overall.

In the Baker’s rounds, the Cats worked together impressively to increase their pin count by over 500 more than the Tigers. The final was 2,024 to 1,501.

The boys’ team improves to 2-0 and the girls are 1-1 on their inaugural seasons. The head coach is Troy Ballinger.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_Blan-Letter-6.jpg