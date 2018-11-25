Rager makes all-tourney team at Elks Inv.

CENTERVILLE – Clinton-Massie’s Emily Rager earned all-tournament honors Saturday at the Centerville Elks Invitational bowling tournamen at Poelking South Lanes.

Rager had games of 203, 200, 193 for a 596 series, good enough for eighth place overall.

Selena Mingua of Hillsboro won the tournament with 722 (247, 266, 209).

As a team, Clinton-Massie was 11th and Wilmington 12th out of 16 teams.

The Lady Falcons had 3,300 total while the Lady Hurricane finished with 3,257.

For Wilmington, Nicole Gallion was 33rd with 4848 (141, 171, 172), Ariel Comberger 35th with 473 (152, 171, 150) and McKenzie Frazier 55th with 372 (134, 112, 126). Morgan Deering had games of 109 and 127.

For the Lady Falcons, Ashley Gross totaled 457 (120, 144, 193) and was 40th while Jenn Callewaert had 386 (115, 156, 115) and placed 53rd. Abbey Faucett bowled 326 and was 59th. Lindsey Amberger had a 100 game and Abby Schneider bowled a 96 game.

