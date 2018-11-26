Knox out for Buckeye’s Big Ten title bid against Northwestern

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will play Saturday night’s Big Ten championship game against Northwestern without starting right guard Demetrius Knox after he suffered a foot injury with less than two minutes to play in a 62-39 win over Michigan on Saturday.

“It’s a tough injury. He’s done so much for this team in his career so it’s a tough loss for us. We’ve got to regroup and put together that position,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said on a teleconference of the two Big Ten championship game coaches on Sunday.

Knox is a two-year starter who started every game this season and the last eight games last season after Branden Bowen suffered a broken leg.

His replacement will be redshirt freshman Wyatt Davis, who was a 5-star recruit from Bellflower, Calif. St. John Bosco High School in 2017.

“He’s had a tremendous couple of months of practice for us so we’re confident he’ll be ready,” Meyer said about Davis.

“It’s unlimited,” Meyer said about Davis’ potential. “First of all, he’s that good of a person. He’s very talented and he’s a tough guy. Those are all characteristics of people who have nice careers here.”

Davis chose Ohio State over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, USC and other top programs.

“He grew up probably 15 minutes from USC,” Meyer said. “I think their coaching staff lives in his neighborhood. He loved Ohio State out of the jump.

“He’s full of enthusiasm, he’s very intelligent and he’s just a great person. Typically when big dudes get here conditioning takes them a minute. It took him a long minute to fight the fatigue factor but he’s always been a tough guy. Now he’s a finisher and it’s fun to watch him play”

It is possible Knox’s injury is season ending, Meyer said.