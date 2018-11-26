Jackson breaks record in ‘Cane girls’ OT loss

WEST CHESTER – Wilmington senior Mya Jackson took her place atop Clinton County’s girls basketball all-time scoring list in the Hurricane’s season-opener Sunday – a 59-50 overtime loss to Loveland – at the Journey to the Tourney at Lakota West High School.

Jackson tied East Clinton standout Robbin Luck’s mark of 1,413 with seven points in the first quarter and the eclipsed the mark with a with a jumper in the lane a minute into the second quarter.

“It’s definitely an honor. I can’t do this without my teammates, of course, that’s definitely very, very important,” said Jackson, who finished with a game-high 30 points and added eight rebounds and two steals. “I’m just blessed to have the support that I have. I’m glad to be part this program.”

Jackson, a Seton Hall signee, helped Wilmington overcome the 31-17 hole it fell into after a nearly seven-minute scoring drought and 14-0 Loveland run. Her final three points of the day gave the Hurricane its only lead, 50-48 with 1:28 left in regulation.

Loveland’s Jenna Batsch hit a pair of free throws with 35.9 seconds to go in regulation to knot the game at 50. Wilmington had the ball for the rest of regulation after that and missed a three at the buzzer.

“I’m very proud of our effort. The girls played extremely hard,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said. “We were down against a bigger, deeper, stronger team. Our girls showed great fight, great grit. We talked about it at halftime, one possession at a time. Get a stop. Get a score.

“We had a chance to put them away. We just didn’t finish.”

Jillian Hayes led Loveland, which shut out Wilmington in overtime, with 28 points and 15 rebounds. She had eight points in the Tigers’ 14-0 spurt.

SUMMARY

WHS – 12 5 20 13 0 – 50

LHS – 15 12 14 9 9 – 59

WHS (50) – Jamiel 3-9 0-0 8, Jackson 11-27 3-3 30, McCord 2-10 0-0 5, Johns 1-4 0-0 3, Morgan 2-4 0-0 4, Self 0-1 0-0 2, Butcher 0-0 0-0 0. Total 19-55 3-3 50. 3-point goals: 9-27 (Jackson 5-13, Jamiel 2-7, McCord 1-2, Johns 1-3, Morgan 0-1, Self 0-1). Rebounds: 28 (Jackson 8, Jamiel 5, McCord 5, Morgan 4, Self 3, Johns 2, Team 1). Assists: 12 (Jamiel 4, Johns 3, Morgan 2, McCord 2, Self 1). Steals: 7 (Jamiel 2, Jackson 2, McCord 2, Morgan 1). Blocked shots: 0. Turnovers: 17 (Johns 6, McCord 5, Jamiel 3, Jackson 2, Self 1). Points off turnovers: 7. Second-chance points: 10. Bench points: 0.

LHS (59) – Plitt 3-6 3-4 9, Hayes 9-17 10-13 28, Garry 2-8 2-2 8, Batsch 0-0 3-4 3, Henthorn 3-8 1-2 7, Raby 0-3 0-0 0, A. Yeager 2-2 0-0 4, Hodar 0-1 0-0 0. Total 19-45 19-25 59. 3-point goals: 2-11 (Garry 2-6, Hayes 0-3, Raby 0-1, Henthorn 0-1). Rebounds: 37 (Hayes 15, Garry 6, Team 5, Batsch 4, Plitt 4, Raby 2, Henthorn 1). Assists: 10 (Batsch 4, Hayes 2, Henthorn 1, Plitt 1, A. Yeager 1, Hodar 1). Steals: 7 (Plitt 2, Garry 2, Raby 1, Henthorn 1, Batsch 1). Blocked Shots: 5 (Hayes 3, Plitt 1, Garry 1). Turnovers: 19 (Hayes 5, Henthorn 4, Garry 4, Team 3, Plitt 2, Batsch 1). Points off turnovers: 23. Second-chance points: 14. Bench points: 4.

Wilmington’s Karlie Morgan, left, and Chailyn Johns with the double-team on defense. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_double-team.jpeg Wilmington’s Karlie Morgan, left, and Chailyn Johns with the double-team on defense. Wilmington’s Sami McCord defends against a Loveland opponent. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_McCord.jpeg Wilmington’s Sami McCord defends against a Loveland opponent. Wilmington’s Mya Jackson scores the history-making bucket against Loveland. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_mya-record.jpeg Wilmington’s Mya Jackson scores the history-making bucket against Loveland.