Wilmington boys 8th overall at Elks Invitational

CENTERVILLE – The Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished eighth Saturday at the Centerville Elks Invitational bowling tournament at Poelking South.

Individually, Hunter Gallion of Wilmington was 15th overall out of 140 with a 627 pinfall count. He had games of 211, 170 and 246.

Wilmington finished with 4,644 total pinfall. The Hurricane struggled in a couple of the baker games (128 and 168). If not for that, WHS had a chance of moving up as high as fifth place in the tournament.

Clinton-Massie was 21st in the 24 team event with 3,867. Adin Lamb was the top bowler for the Falcons with a 564 series (182, 179, 203). He finished 50th overall.

Logan Rauh was 74th with 484, Mitchell Lennon 77th with 458 and Luke Campbell 103rd with 339 for two games. Hunter Broderick had 305 for two games.

For Wilmington, Grant Pickard was 47th overall and had games of 204, 148, 214 for a 566 series. Elijah Martini had 379 for two games and Conner Mitchell had 336 for two.

CENTERVILLE – Clinton-Massie’s Emily Rager earned all-tournament honors Saturday at the Centerville Elks Invitational bowling tournamen at Poelking South Lanes.

Rager had games of 203, 200, 193 for a 596 series, good enough for eighth place overall.

Selena Mingua of Hillsboro won the tournament with 722 (247, 266, 209).

As a team, Clinton-Massie was 11th and Wilmington 12th out of 16 teams.

The Lady Falcons had 3,300 total while the Lady Hurricane finished with 3,257.

For Wilmington, Nicole Gallion was 33rd with 4848 (141, 171, 172), Ariel Comberger 35th with 473 (152, 171, 150) and McKenzie Frazier 55th with 372 (134, 112, 126). Morgan Deering had games of 109 and 127.

For the Lady Falcons, Ashley Gross totaled 457 (120, 144, 193) and was 40th while Jenn Callewaert had 386 (115, 156, 115) and placed 53rd. Abbey Faucett bowled 326 and was 59th. Lindsey Amberger had a 100 game and Abby Schneider bowled a 96 game.

