Sophomore sensations featured in BHS-Beechwood matchup at OVHC

One of the aims of the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic is to create matchups that will be entertaining for fans. The Blanchester versus Beechwood game on Dec. 1 should provide just that, according a press release from the OVHC.

The two schools from opposite sides of the river are about the same in size, but more importantly both teams have a highly regarded sophomore star. The teams will play 3:20 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro High School.

For Blanchester it is 6-3 Brayden Sipple. Sipple poured in 22.8 points per game in his freshman season last year for the Wildcats. And, after a very successful AAU campaign this summer, he is receiving college interest from Division I schools.

Beechwood counters with Scotty Draud. Draud, also 6-3, blistered the nets at a 20.6 clip in his freshman season for the Tigers. He is a consensus top 5 sophomore in Kentucky and, like Sipple, is receiving interest from Division I colleges. Draud’s father, Scott Draud, was a star at Vanderbilt in the late 1980s.

Blanchester is looking to get back on track after an 8-15 season a year ago. Coach Adam Weber’s ‘Cats may have the talent to do just that. In addition to Sipple, Blanchester welcomes back 6-3 Jacksson Waialae. The athletic wing scored six points a game a year ago, but could have a big year for the Wildcats. Guards Ian Heeg and Tanner Creager return along with 6-5 post Hunter Bare giving the Wildcats athleticism and size.

The Tigers are coming off a very successful season. They finished 18-13 and advanced to the Elite 8 in the All-A Classic in Kentucky (the small school state tournament). In addition to Draud, Beechwood returns 6-2 junior C.J. Brannen who averaged 10.8 points a game, along with 6-0 Zach Deathridge who hit for 6.3 points a game last season.

This game should provide many opportunities for the two stars to go head-to-head as they are both similar in size and skill set and fill a similar role for their respective teams. And, that should provide some excellent entertainment for the fans.

