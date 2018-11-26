Myers leads D4, D5 contingent in All-Ohio honors

Clinton-Massie senior defensive end Thomas Myers earned Division IV All-Ohio honors Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

A statewide media panel made the selections.

Division V honors also were announced Monday with Blanchester’s Brayden Sipple and Clayton Schirmer receiving honors.

Myers, a 6-6, 225 end, had 54 regular season tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception for the Falcons.

Matt Phillips and Griffin Laake also were honored with third team honors while Massie linebacker Ty Beam was given special mention All Ohio.

Phillips, a 6-3, 275-pound senior, was the top offensive lineman for the Falcons, who rushed for more than 4,000 yards this season.

Laake, a 6-3, 190 defensive back, had 60 tackles and three interceptions. Beam, a 5-11, 210 linebacker, was the leading tackler on the team.

Sipple and Schirmer were given special mention Div. V All-Ohio.

Sipple, a 6-4 sophomore quarterback, threw for 2,009 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.

Schirmer, a 6-1, 180 linebacker, was the SBAAC National Division Player of the Year. He had 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions for the Wildcats.