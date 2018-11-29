WHS bowlers split SBAAC matches with Goshen

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School boys and girls bowling teams split two matches Wednesday against Goshen in SBAAC action at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane lost a heartbreaker to the Warriors 1,701 to 1,687.

Ariel Comberger led Wilmington with games of 191 and 153.

The Wilmington boys were led by Grant Pickard who had a 455 series, including a match-high game of 243. The Hurricane broke open a tight match with a 917 to 705 win in the second game.

SUMMARY

November 28 2018

Wilmington Boys 2,337 Goshen 2,007

WHS-Mason McIntosh 157, 171; Conner Mitchell 174, 207; Jordan Tackett 211, 168; Grant Pickard 243, 212; Brayden Rhodes 109; Jake Frazier 159. TOTALS 894, 917.

Baker Games: 149, 191, 186. TOTAL 526

GHS-Shawn Donaldson 141, 99; Paris Shafer 137; Shawn Quan 150, 153; Nate Billingsley 205, 131; Coner Holmes 195; Tyler Herrera 165; Chris Burns 157. TOTALS 828, 705

Baker Games: 210, 128, 136. TOTAL 474

Wilmington Girls 1,687 Goshen 1,701

WHS-Haylee Wright 148, 93; McKenzie Frazier 135; Nicole Gallion 126, 131; Ariel Comberger 191, 153; Savannah Cox 61; Alexia Frazier 101, 97. TOTALS 701, 535

Baker Games: 131, 197, 123. TOTALS 451

GHS-Madison 141, 134; Erica 92, 107; Megan 102, 92; Pasley Frye 154, 168; Melody Singleton 148, 172. TOTALS 637, 673

Baker Games: 124, 154, 113. TOTAL 391

