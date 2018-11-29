East Clinton bowlers make it a clean sweep of Felicity

WILMINGTON – East Clinton bowlers made it a clean sweep Wednesday of Felicity in SBAAC action at Royal Z Lanes.

The EC boys won 1,646 to 1,484 to improve to 2-1 in league play. Austin Arellano had a 354 series with games of 200, 154. Todd Wedding had a personal best game of 159. Freddy Morgan had a 173 game.

The Lady Astros remained perfect at 3-0 with a 1,465 to 968 win. Myah Jones had a 277 series to pace EC.

August Morgans had a 251 series while Josie Runk had a personal best game of 137.

In the reserve boys match, Braydon Dotson had a 243 series and Patrick Dotson had a 242 series to pace a 1,257 to 1,241 victory.