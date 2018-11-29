Scheve wins 500th game as WC women top Earlham

RICHMOND, Ind. – Wilmington College women’s basketball coach Jerry Scheve won his 500th career game as the WC women topped Earlham 71-57 in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry Wednesday evening.

Scheve is the 32nd individual and 19th active NCAA Division III women’s basketball coach to cross the 500-win plateau.

Wilmington jumped out a 13-point lead in the first quarter and ended the first 10 minutes up 21-10. A Morgan Ritz three-pointer with 3:52 to play in the first half gave the visitors their biggest lead of the game 33-17.

Leading 35-24 at halftime, Wilmington continued to hold a double-digit lead in the early stages of the third quarter. Consecutive layups from McKayla Binkley midway through the quarter, assisted by Ellen Nilback and Jacqueline Baith respectively, put Wilmington on top 45-29. Earlham’s full-court pressure began to cause problems, however, as six turnovers gave the hosts a 7-0 run and cut the lead to single digits. Consecutive layups from Savannah Hooper gave Wilmington a 49-36 lead after three.

In the fourth quarter, Earlham would get as close as seven points (51-44), but a Hannah Binkley layup followed by a McKayla Binkley three-pointer gave Wilmington enough to close out the road victory.

Wilmington shot better from the floor than Earlham, hitting 26-of-55 (47.3 percent) from the field and 5-of-14 (35.7 percent) from distance. Earlham, which shot below 30 percent in both categories, countered by making 19-of-26 (73.1 percent) from the free throw line. Wilmington overcome 22 team turnovers by winning the rebounding battle 46-32.

Individually, Hooper finished with 15 points and four rebounds while Faith Teaford, who hit several layups down the stretch in the fourth quarter, added 13 points and eight rebounds. McKayla Binkley and Kennedy Lewis both scored over 10 points and dished out three assists.

Camryn White led Earlham with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in defeat.

Wilmington (4-1) earns a point in the Quaker Bowl rivalry with the victory. It opens Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) play versus Heidelberg University on Saturday. Tip-off from Hermann Court is slated for 3 p.m.