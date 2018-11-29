EC eighth-grade girls dominate

The East Clinton eighth-grade girls basketball team dominated Clermont Northeastern Wednesday for a 49-17 win.

East Clinton capitalized on fast-break opportunities created by their defense with a “Fast and Physical” mindset, according to coach Todd Runyon.

Libby Evanshine led the way with an “all-around great game”, said Runyon, with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals and 2 blocks.

Hayleigh Perdue brought “great ball pressure” with 9 steals, while Kami Whiteaker supplied “great help-side defense” along with 8 points, Runyon said.

Jozie Jones with 4 points and 5 rebounds controlled the paint while Jayden Murphy “knocked down great shots and spread the defense” with 9 pts to go with 5 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 blocks.

Megan Tong added 4 points and was “good on ball pressure and vocal leader of the defense,” Runyon said.

Runyon also praised the hustle of Lauren Stonewall and Lindsey Clutter.

East Clinton, coached by Runyon and Jason Whiteaker, takes on Clinton-Massie at home at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3.

