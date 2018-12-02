WC wrestlers 13th at Ohio Northern

ADA – The Wilmington College wrestling team finished with three points and in 13th place at the Ohio Northern University Invitational Saturday afternoon.

Gabe Obregon highlighted the Fightin’ Quakers’ performances individually with an eighth-place finish in the 133-pound division.

Seth Jermer lost an opening-round match to Clay Chadwick of Washington & Lee by fall in the 285-pound division.

“We have to fight through some adversity this week and the guys showed a lot of heart today,” coach Justin Kihn said. “I’m excited to keep moving forward with the season.”

Wilmington has a week off before traveling to Nashville, Tenn., for the Gator Boot Duals Dec. 15.