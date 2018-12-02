Off the bench, Jackson paces WC men to OAC road win

TIFFIN – DaeShawn Jackson poured in a career-high 28 points off the bench and Kevin Lewis netted 20 points in a Wilmington College men’s basketball victory 89-81 win at Heidelberg University in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday.

Wilmington hit five of its first six three-pointers and got 10 straight points from Jackson to put the Fightin’ Quakers on top 21-5 seven minutes into the game. Another Quaker triple, this one from Jeffery Mansfield at the 10:45 mark, gave the visitors their largest lead of the game 26-8. Heidelberg pulled within 11 points (44-33) in the first half, but another Jackson three-pointer gave Wilmington a 47-33 edge at the break.

The Quakers picked up right where they left off in the second half, scoring the first six points of the period to blossom the lead to 20 points. Wilmington kept the double-digit lead all the way until a Myron Prewitt layup with 24 seconds left made the score 87-78.

Wilmington shot 30-of-59 (50.8 percent) from the field, marking its best shooting performance of the season to date. The Quakers also knocked down 9-of-18 (50.0 percent) three-point attempts and 20-of-29 (69.0) from the free throw line.

Jackson and Lewis were the only Quakers to finish in double figures in scoring. Mansfield and Payton Smith dished out four assists each while Lewis, Jackson and B.J. Hamilton each grabbed five rebounds.

“We did a good job attacking pressure and playing at our pace today,” Head Men’s Basketball Coach K.C. Hunt said. “DaeShawn [Jackson] and Kevin [Lewis] were dynamic.”

Wilmington (4-1, 1-0 OAC) hosts Ohio Northern University for the OAC home-opener Wednesday evening.