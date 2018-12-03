Lady Astros fall to Fairfield 55-41

The East Clinton Lady Astros lost to the Fairfield Lady Lions 55-51 over the weekend.

Key to the game was Fairfield shooting 50 percent from the field while the Lady Astros shot 28 percent,” said East Clinton coach Jeff Craycraft. The Lady Astros shot 1 for 18 from three point range while shooting 40 percent from two-point range.

“We need to work on our offense skill sets so that we don’t think we have to depend on the three-point shot,” he said.

“Also, we discussed getting our inside game established. We did not do that tonight.”

Lacey Peterman, Mackenzie Campbell and Kaitlin Durbin had 11 points each.

Durbin also contributed 10 rebounds, 7 blocks, 5 steals and three assists. “She played very well” Craycraft said.

The Lady Astros were scheduled to play Clermont Northeaster on Monday night.

