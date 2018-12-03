Cold ‘Cats drop 47-25 contest with Warriors

GOSHEN — A cold shooting start was too much for Blanchester’s girls basketball team to overcome Saturday in a 47-25 loss to Goshen in non-league action.

Blanchester (1-2) missed its first nine shots from the floor as Goshen opened the game on a 16-0 run. The game was basically even over the final three quarters, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.

It was a tough night for the Lady Wildcats on offense. Blanchester made just 9 of 52 shots from the floor (17.3 percent), including 2 of 26 from inside the three-point arc.

“I told the girls in the locker room there was nothing to hang our heads about,” BHS head coach Bradon Pyle said. “Even the first quarter, we weren’t playing bad. We just couldn’t hit, and they did.”

Only two Blanchester players scored. Elecia Patton knocked down six threes to lead BHS with 18 points. Olivia Gundler had seven points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

On a night where the shots weren’t falling for Blanchester, Pyle was pleased with the way his team played. After turning the ball over 34 times against Georgetown, Blanchester committed just 16 against an aggressive Goshen defense.

Paige Garr led Goshen with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Sami Huhn added eight points while Whitney Turner had six. Pyle knew his team had its hands full with Garr and Turner, and was pleased with the efforts of Patton and Gundler trying to slow them down.

“I can’t say enough about how good Garr and Turner are, and how hard they are to defend,” Pyle said.

Goshen outrebounded Blanchester 58-32, including 26 offensive rebounds.

“Goshen is a very difficult matchup for us,” Pyle said. “They’re just bigger than us, and it’s hard to defend. I thought the girls defending (the post) played tenacious defense and did a great job fronting the post.”

SUMMARY

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018

@Goshen High School

Goshen 47, Blanchester 25

B 05.08.06.06…..25

G 18.11.09.09…..47

(25) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Elecia Patton 6-6-0-18, Olivia Gundler 3-1-0-7. TOTALS 9-7-0-25.

(47) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bri Vonderau 1-0-0-2, Sami Huhn 3-1-1-8, Megan Hoffrogge 1-0-0-2, Whitney Turner 3-0-0-6, Amy Myers 1-0-0-2, Kaitlin Pfau 2-0-0-4, Kara Williams 2-0-0-4, Paige Garr 6-2-5-19.

FIELD GOALS: B 9/52 (Patton 6/19, Gundler 3/13); G 19/62 (Garr 6/13, Turner 3/12, Huhn 3/9)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: B 7/26 (Patton 6/13); G 3/12 (Garr 2/2)

FREE THROWS: B 0/0; G 6/12 (Garr 5/6)

REBOUNDS: B 32 (Gundler 10, Brown 5); G 58 (Garr 14, Pfau 11, Williams 8, Vonderau 5, Turner 5)

ASSISTS: B 7 (Roy 2); G 8 (Strunk 3)

STEALS: B 6 (Scott 2, Gundler 2); G 7 (Huhn 2, Garr 2)

BLOCKS: B 6 (Gundler 6); G 1 (Maco)

TURNOVERS: B 16; G 17

