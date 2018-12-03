BHS wrestlers roar in Rumble on the River

NORTH BEND – By nearly 140 points, the Blanchester wrestling team ran away with the Rumble on the River tournament Saturday at Taylor High School to begin the 2018-19 season.

The Wildcats had six wrestlers finish first in their respective weight classes.

Andrew Frump at 132, Johnny Schirmer at 138, Clayton Schirmer at 152, RamiroTorres at 170, Steven Latchford at 182 and James Peters at 220 all were champions.

Jacob Hamm at 106, Levi St. John at 113, Adam Frump at 126 and Christian Stubbs at 195 finished second in their class.

Third-place finishes went to Nick Musselman at 120 and Gage Berwanger at 132. Shane Garrett was third at 220.