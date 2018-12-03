SPORTS BRIEFS

Youth baseball camp set

Wilmington baseball coach Tony Vittorio and his staff will be holding the Wilmington College/V Baseball Academy Youth Baseball Camp Dec. 27-29 for players ages 7 to 13 at the Center for Sports Science on the campus of Wilmington College.

“This camp will teach proper baseball fundamentals as well as the game of life. We have a passion for teaching the kids the best they can be in the classroom, community and on the baseball field,” said Vittorio, who became Wilmington’s head baseball coach this summer.

Cost is $100. For more information or to register, visit https://vbaseballacademy.com/.

EC alumni game slated

The HOOPS for TRUST East Clinton Alumni Basketball Game is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29. All East Clinton alumni can register to play.

All proceeds will go to Project TRUST. To register, visit tinyurl.com.ecalumnibasketball .

For more information email steven.sodini@eastclinton.org .