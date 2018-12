BATAVIA – The Blanchester bowling teams lost a pair of matches Tuesday to Clermont Northeastern at Batavia Bowl.

The Ladycats were in the hunt early in the match but the Rockets pulled away for a 1,796 to 1,483 win. Sally Schafer had a two-game series of 266 for BHS.

On the boys side, the Wildcats were defeated 2,008 to 1,750. Josh Allen finished with a 316 series.

Both Blanchester teams are 2-3 on the year.