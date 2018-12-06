Tackett, Pickard lead WHS boys to tri-match win

WILMINGTON – With a 1-2 punch of Jordan Tackett and Grant Pickard, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team defeated Greeneview and Unioto Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane lost by 12 pins to Unioto but defeated Greeneview. WHS had 1,638 pinfall count while Unioto had 1,650 and Greeneview had 1,370.

Ariel Comberger led WHS with a 333 series (189, 144).

On the boys side, Tackett had 223 and 197 for a 420 series while Pickard led the charge with games of 204 and 233 for a 437 series.

Wilmington Girls 1,638 Greeneview 1,370 Unioto 1,650

WHS – Alexia Frazier 98, 96; Mckenzie Frazier 120, 132; Nicole Gallion 114, 133; Ariel Comberger 189, 144; Kennedy Harcourt 102, 108. TOTALS 563, 613

Bakers: 124, 109, 102, 127. TOTAL 462

GHS – Phoenix 81, —; Lauren 94, 84; Emily 83, —; Jackie 103, 113; Angela 123, 120; Catie —, 86; Breana —, 71. TOTALS 477, 474

Bakers: 102, 110, 99, 101. TOTAL 412

UHS – Jordan 163, 137; Sabrina 89, 95; Paige 98, 90; Autumn 81, 134; Olivia 168, 131. TOTALS 601, 587

Bakers: 111, 125, 103, 123. TOTAL 462

Wilmington Boys 2,506 Greeneview 2,297 Uniot 2,390

WHS – Jake Frazier 192, 147; Jordan Tackett 223, 197; Grant Pickard 204, 233; Conner Mitchell 123, 150; Brayden Rhoads 125, 176. TOTALS 867, 903

Bakers: 203, 157,175, 201. TOTAL 736

GHS – England 110, —; Bosier 154, 165; Ross 162, 172; Schornak 178, 163; Brennaman 210, 205. TOTALS 814, 811

Bakers: 170, 165, 169, 168. TOTAL 672

UHS – Butler 113, 112; Kelly 165, 117; Drake 171, 202; Moore 192, 152; Shobglock 214, 202.TOTALS 855, 785

Bakers: 184, 191, 204, 171. TOTAL 750

