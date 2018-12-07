WHS swimmers sweep meet with CM, EC, SB

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School girls and boys swim teams opened the season with victories in a quad meet with St. Bernard-Elmwood Place and cross county rivals Clinton-Massie and East Clinton.

Both CM squads took second place.

The Hurricane girls won eight of the 11 events, including two of the three relays. Wilmington’s individual race winners were Anna Garnai in the 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle, Petra Bray in the 50 free, Rachael Billups in the 100 butterfly, Maddie Steinmetz in the 100 breaststroke, Abby Greene in the 100 free.

Lillian Lentine was part of Massie’s three wins with individual victories in the 100 back and 200 individual medley. She also anchored the victorious 200 free relay team.

Clinton-Massie’s boys won the first seven events while Wilmington snagged the last four. The Hurricane pulled ahead on the strength of several second- and third-place finishes.

Falcon boys winners include the 200 free relay team that finished 28 seconds ahead of Wilmington, Wesley Vert in the 100 and 200 free, Charles Hale in the 200 IM and 50 free, and Luke Lentine in the 100 fly and 400 free.

Hurricane boys winners were the 200 and 400 free relay teams, Luke Mulvey in the 100 back, and Josh Andrews in the 100 breaststroke.

East Clinton’s best finishes came from Cameron Vadnais, a fourth in the boys 200 free, and Crystal Hargrave, a third in the 100 fly, and a third in the 200 free relay.

TEAM RESULTS

Girls: Wilmington 135, Clinton-Massie 70, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 39, East Clinton 21.

Boys: Wilmington 136, Clinton-Massie 97, East Clinton 20, St. Bernard–Elmwood Place 19.

