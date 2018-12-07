Goshen takes 2 from EC 7th, 8th grade boys

The East Clinton seventh and eighth grade boys basketball teams dropped games Wednesday to Goshen.

The eighth grade was defeated 51-22.

Dakota Collom led EC with 10 points.

Isaiah Conger had four points, Gage Jarrell tossed in three and Dalton McClure had two points. Dylan Day had a free throw.

The seventh grade Astros were defeated 48-23.

Denver Day had 11 points to pace the offense.

Maddix Crowe scored five poins while Hayden Beiting, Dylan Arnold and Kole Boeckmann had two points each. Aaron Rolfe scored one point.