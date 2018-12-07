Job ‘Wells’ done for Ladycats bowlers in sweep of EC

GOSHEN -Aleah Wells 10th frame heroics lifted the Blanchester High School girls bowling team to a win over East Clinton Thursday in SBAAC bowling action at Eastgate Lanes.

The Blanchester boys also defeated East Clinton, 1,942 to 1,661. Bryan Brewer had a season best game of 201 for the Wildcats.

Both Blanchester teams are 3-3 on the season. They have time off until a Dec. 17 contest against Georgetown.

For the girls, Bri Haun spared in the ninth to set up Wells who solidified the victory with back-to-back strikes in the 10th, coach Troy Ballinger said.

East Clinton then failed to mark in the 10th, Ballinger noted, and BHS came out on top 1,507 to 1,460.

Sally Schafer had a series of 285 to lead Blanchester.