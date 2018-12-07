Pack-man fever sickens BHS in 59-44 defeat

BLANCHESTER – Georgetown had Pack-man fever Friday, and it drove host Blanchester crazy.

Senior Noah Pack poured in 31 points to help the G-Men to a 59-44 victory in the Southern Buckeye Conference National Division opener for both squads.

“Noah’s effort was out of this world,” Georgetown head coach Doug Williams said. “Teams were doing to him what we were trying to do to (Blanchester sophomore) Brayden (Sipple). And it got to him. He didn’t have very good offensive performances in the first two games. We just talked to him after practice the other day and told him he has to just start taking over the game.

“In the past, he’s been able to have a couple other guys score with him. This year, he’s going to have to take some of those shots. He’s such an unselfish kid. He doesn’t like to do it, but he did it some tonight. It was a great effort by him.”

The G-Men, led by the defensive effort of Cameron Brookbank, held Sipple to 19 points, seven below his average. Sipple had just two points in the first quarter and none in the fourth quarter.

“(Cameron’s defensive effort) was out of this world,” Williams said. “We keep an efficiency record of our offensive possessions. Cameron tonight, because of turnovers and missed shots, had a negative-eight. But, as we said in the locker room, that doesn’t tell the story of how much he played a part of tonight.

“Sipple is really, really good. I told Brayden, ‘Keep your head up. You’re going to get everybody’s best shot.’ And Cam did. He just stayed on him. We tried to keep Brayden from catching it and having easy shots. He made some early, but I think he got a little bit tired at the end of the game, and a little bit frustrated.”

Georgetown (2-1, 1-0) led for all but the first 90 seconds of the game. It didn’t lead by any more than seven for most of the first half, but it doubled its margin from 28-21 with 2:37 to go in the first half to 37-23 at the 6:10 mark of the third quarter.

Blanchester (1-3, 0-1) cut Georgetown’s advantage to four on two occasions after that, trailing just 42-38 a minute into the final period.

But Pack dominated during the next four minutes, pumping in nine points in a 15-3 run that put the game away.

SUMMARY

December 7, 2018

@Blanchester High School

Georgetown 59 Blanchester 44

G 15.18.09.17…..59

B 11.12.12.09…..44

(59) GEORGETOWN (fg-ft-tp) Galley 2-2-8, Brookbank 0-0-0, Pack 8-13-31, Gregory 4-1-10, Bolington 2-2-6. Cahall 1-2-4, Linville 0-0-0, Cornette 0-0-0, Fleming 0-0-0. Total 17-20-59. 3-point goals: 5 (Galley 2, Pack 2, Gregory). FTM-FTA 20-22, 91 percent.

(44) BLANCHESTER (fg-ft-tp) Heeg 2-0-4, Creager 3-0-9, Sipple 8-1-19, Waialae 4-0-10, Bare 0-0-0, Hopkins 0-0-0, Grogg 0-0-0, Ashcraft 1-0-2. Total 18-1-44. 3-point goals: 7 (Creager 3, Sipple 2, Waialae 2). FTM-FTA 1-4, 25 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

