Wayne 13-0 run dooms Wilmington girls 55-46

WILMINGTON – Wilmington weathered one storm but not the other in dropping a 55-46 decision to Huber Heights Wayne Monday at Fred Summers Court.

The Warriors (4-1) led off the game with a 14-3 run, but the Hurricane (3-3) caught and passed the Warriors early in the second quarter to take a 20-18 lead.

Wayne tied and retook the lead on its next two possessions. It held the advantage until Wilmington went up 38-37 with 2:31 to go in the third quarter.

The Warriors then rattled off the next 13 points and never looked back.

“I was extremely proud of their effort and fight. We never quit. We gave up 22 turnovers and 16 or 17 offensive rebounds. We gave them 40 extra possessions and we were still in the game. But we didn’t finish. We didn’t do enough of the little things right,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said. “Wayne’s a great team. Our girls can play with anybody, I think, on any given night. We just have to clean up the little things.”

Mya Jackson led the Hurricane with 19 points to bring her career total to 1,542 points. Karlie Morgan chipped in with 15, including three three-pointers.

The teams squared off a year ago in Huber Heights with the Warriors winning 57-37.

“I think they have a little more of a mentality that they can go out and hang with anybody,” Williams said comparing the two games. “I think last year was our first year playing Wayne and I think the name Wayne kind of, maybe, got in some people’s heads and we came in intimidated.

“The girls have played some tough scrimmages (versus Canton McKinley, Westerville South and Dublin Coffman) to get ready for these games on our schedule with Wayne, Princeton, Beavercreek and Lebanon, good teams we need to compete with to be where we want to be.”

Destiny Bohanon and Olivia Trice led the Warriors with 16 points each.

SUMMARY

December 10, 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Wayne 55 Wilmington 46

WA 18.09.16.12…..55

WI 15.11.12.08…..46

(55) WAYNE (fg-ft-tp) Hampton 3-0-6, Willis 1-0-2, Bohanon 7-0-16, Trice 6-0-16, Hall 2-2-6, Miller 2-1-6, Brown 0-0-0, Stiner 0-0-0, Wolfork 0-1-1, Malone 0-2-2. Total 21-6-55. 3-point goals: 7 (Trice 4, Bohanon 2, Miller). FTM-FTA 6-12, 50 percent.

(46) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 0-1-1, Jackson 9-0-19, McCord 2-0-4, Johns 0-0-0, Morgan 6-0-15, Self 1-0-3, Harris 2-0-4. Total 20-1-46. 3-point goals: 5 (Morgan 3, Self, Jackson). FTM-FTA 1-2, 50 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

