Wilmington swimmers sweep meet with St. Mary’s, Massie

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington boys and girls swim teams swept a tri-meet against St. Mary’s Memorial and Clinton-Massie at Wilmington College Tuesday.

Petra Bray led the Hurricane girls with firsts in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle. She also anchored the winning 400 free relay team with Shannon O’Boyle, Abby Greene and Leah Deck. The Hurricane had one other top finish, by Meredith Robinson in the 100 back.

Rickey Dungan and Jordan Davis led the Hurricane boys with two individual victories each. Dungan won the 200 individual medley by 10 seconds and the 100 breastroke. Davis won the 200 free by 10 seconds and the 100 butterfly. The duo also teamed with P.J. Godsey and Josh Andrews to win the 400 free relay.

Lillian Lentine, by 28 seconds, and Wesley Vert, by 54 seconds, swept the 400 freestyle races for Massie. Lentine also took the top spot in the 200 IM, winning by 11 seconds.

TEAM RESULTS

Girls – Wilmington 139, St. Mary’s Memorial 80, Clinton-Massie 53.

Boys – Wilmington 112, St. Mary’s Memorial 102. Clinton-Massie 65.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_SW_cm_BryceHensleyEC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_SW_cm_CheyenneHartEC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_SW_cm_LakotaHartEC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_SW_wil_JordanDavisEC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_SW_wil_TylerPrestonEC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_SW_wil_CarrieRobinsonEC.jpg