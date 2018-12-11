Big 2nd pushes ‘Cats to win over Cards 73-49

FELICITY — A 24-point second quarter outburst Tuesday night helped Blanchester pull away and defeat Felicity 73-49.

Blanchester led 19-13 after one quarter, then put the game away by outscoring Felicity 24-11 in the second quarter. The Wildcats (2-3, 1-1 SBC) led 43-24 at the intermission.

In the third quarter, Blanchester continued to pull away. The Wildcats outscored Felicity 20-13 in the third to take a 63-37 lead to the final period.

Three Blanchester players scored in double figures, led by Tanner Creager’s 21 points. He also had six rebounds and six assists.

BHS head coach Adam Weber was pleased with the balanced scoring attack.

Brayden Sipple recorded a double-double, scoring 19 points and adding 10 rebounds. He also had five assists. Ian Heeg had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Carson Crozier led Felicity (0-4) with 14 points. Blanchester held Felicity to just 28 percent shooting from the floor. The Wildcats outrebounded the Cardinals 39-26, including pulling down 20 offensive rebounds.

Blanchester has won 11 straight against Felicity. The last time the Cardinals defeated the Wildcats was Jan. 29, 2013 at Blanchester High School, 77-71. That season, Blanchester finished winless in 21 games.

SUMMARY

Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

@ Felicity High School

Blanchester 73, Felicity 49

B 19.24.20.10…73

F 13.11.13.12…49

(73) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ian Heeg 7-2-0-16, Braden Roy 1-0-1-3, Brent Hopkins 2-2-0-6, Tanner Creager 9-2-1-21, Brayden Sipple 7-2-3-19, Hunter Bare 4-0-0-8. TOTALS 30-8-5-73.

(49) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Carson Crozier 4-1-5-14, Seth Roehm 1-0-1-3, Bryce Reeves 5-2-1-13, Wyatt Crozier 2-0-5-9, Joey Glassmeyer 3-0-1-7, Garrett Taulbee 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 16-3-14-49.

FIELD GOALS: B 30/76 (Creager 9/18, Sipple 7/17, Heeg 7/17)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: B 8/25

FREE THROWS: B 5/10 (Sipple 3/4)

REBOUNDS: B 39 (Sipple 10, Bare 8, Heeg 7, Creager 6); F 26

ASSISTS: B 19 (Heeg 7, Creager 6, Sipple 5); F 11

STEALS: B 7 (Heeg 3, Hopkins 3); F 5

BLOCKED SHOTS: B 6 (Bare 4); F 4

