Rockets hang on for 54-53 win over Astros

OWENSVILLE – East Clinton’s boys basketball team nearly escaped with its first victory here Tuesday night, but Clermont Northeastern cashed in at the free throw line with 16 seconds to play for a 54-53 win over the Astros in SBAAC National Division action.

East Clinton (0-4) had an opportunity for the potential game-winning basket, but Branson Smith’s attempt came up short as the buzzer sounded.

Despite the loss, it was a hard-fought comeback for Tony Berlin’s squad, who trailed by as many as 12 points (46-34), and pulled ahead in the final minute before the Rockets’ Mason Martin converted a pair of free throws for the winning margin.

At the 1:10 mark, Gunner Neanover pulled EC within a point at 52-51 on a corner baseline jumper, and Colton Vadnais gave EC the lead, 53-52 with 30 to play, before Martin put the dagger in the Astros’ potential victory at the free throw line.

The charity stripe proved to be the deciding factor, as CNE converted 10 of 14 attempts, while the Astros connected on just eight of the 15 chances.

“We’ve got to make those free throws,” lamented Berlin after the contest. “While I am disappointed we lost, the kids gave a great effort, and played hard right to the end. We had way too many turnovers (17) and we need to cut it down to only 12 per ballgame. In the second half, we were a different team, and if we play like that, we can win some games.”

After CNE took a 33-26 lead into the locker room at halftime, the Rockets quickly extended the lead to double digits (37-26) in the opening minutes of the third quarter. East Clinton trailed 46-38 after three quarters of play.

East Clinton won the second half, by a 27-21 margin, thanks to a 15-8 run in the fourth quarter.

(Branson) Smith led the Astro scoring attack with 19 points, including 11 in the second half. Vadnais also was in double figures with 12 (eight in the second half), and Neanover added 10 in a losing cause.

Leading scorer for the Rockets was sophomore Skyler Schmidt with 23 points, but 15 of those came in the first half.

East Clinton returns to action Friday night against Williamsburg, also in SBAAC play.

SUMMARY

December 11, 2018

@Clermont NE High School

Clermont Northeastern 54 East Clinton 53

EC 13.13.12.15…..53

CN 20.13.13.08…..54

(53) EAST CLINTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) B. Smith 7-0-5-19, J. Smith 2-0-0-4, Peterman 0-0-2-2, Neanover 3-1-2-10, Hall 1-0-0-2, Mitchell 2-0-0-4, Vadnais 6-0-0-12.

Team Totals: 21-1-8-53..

(54) CLERMONT NORTHEASTERN (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burns 1-1-0-5, Martin 3-0-2-8, Stephens 1-0-0-2, Schmidt 9-1-2-23, Reece 1-0-4-6, Martin 1-0-2-4, King 3-0-0-6.

Team Totals: 19-2-10-54.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_LOGO_ecstar.jpg

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.