Nicely: Good wins but ‘Cats must continue to improve

JAMESTOWN — Losing just one contested bout in two dual matches, Blanchester cruised to a pair of victories Wednesday night at Greeneview High School.

The Wildcats opened with a 63-12 win over the host Rams before dismantling Northridge 78-6. Only a forfeit at heavyweight stopped Blanchester from a clean sweep.

“We wrestled well,” BHS head coach Scott Nicely said. “I saw some things that we did well, and there are some things that we really need to work on. Conditioning-wise, we’re in good shape, but we’re not where I want to be.”

The highlight of the night was a matchup in the Blanchester versus Greeneview dual at 152 pounds.

Greeneview’s Devan Hendricks, a two-time state placer, is currently ranked sixth in Division III rankings at 145 pounds as produced by Billy Schaefer’s website borofanohio.net.

The Rams decided to bump Hendricks up one weight class to 152, which put him head-to-head with Blanchester’s returning state qualifier Clayton Schirmer. Schirmer is ranked fifth at 160 pounds in the state Division III rankings.

“I talked to (Greeneview’s coaches), and I didn’t know for sure if they were going to bump him,” Nicely said. “A lot of guys wouldn’t. I told them after the match that I appreciated it.”

Hendricks and Schirmer wrestled a tight early-season bout. In the end, Schirmer was able to hold on to defeat Hendricks 5-4.

“Clayton wrestled a good match,” Nicely said. “Shorter guys, we’re going to have trouble with. We’ve got to score on our feet. That’s really what’s going to take him where he wants to go. If we’re tough on our feet, the possibilities are endless.”

Schirmer’s win was the only non-pinfall or forfeit victory for the Wildcats. Johnny Schirmer, Colt Conover, Ramiro Torres and James Peters each picked up a pair of pinfall victories.

While the season is still in its infancy, Wednesday’s victories provided much-needed information for both the Blanchester wrestlers and coaching staff.

“It’s December. It means nothing in some regards,” Nicely said. “In other regards, it did. It let us know where we’re at. It showed us where we’re good, and where we need improvement. They’re a good group. They work hard. If they continue to do what they’re doing now, I think it will be a good season.”

SUMMARY

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018

@ Greeneview High School

Blanchester 63, Greeneview 12

285: Chase Jordan (G) won by forfeit

106: Jacob Hamm (B) won by forfeit

113: Teagan Hendricks (G) pinned Levi St. John 2:14

120: Nick Musselman (B) won by forfeit

126: Gage Berwanger (B) won by forfeit

132: Andrew Frump (B) won by forfeit

138: Johnny Schirmer (B) pinned Taylor Stinson (G) 3:44

145: Double forfeit

152: Clayton Schirmer (B) dec. Devan Hendricks (G) 5-4

160: Colt Conover (B) pinned Caleb Allen (G) 1:08

170: Ramiro Torres (B) pinned Curtis Kell (G) 1:33

182: Steven Latchford (B) won by forfeit

195: Christian Stubbs (B) won by forfeit

220: James Peters (B) pinned Levi Rudduck (G) 1:42

Blanchester 78, Northridge 6

106: Jacob Hamm (B) won by forfeit

113: Levi St. John (B) won by forfeit

120: Nick Musselman (B) won by forfeit

126: Gage Berwanger (B) pinned Gerald Leech (N) 3:44

132: Andrew Frump (B) won by forfeit

138: Blanchester won by forfeit

145: Johnny Schirmer (B) pinned Ricky Burney (N) 0:55

152: Clayton Schirmer (B) pinned Mason Hardin (N) 1:45

160: Colt Conover (B) pinned Wesley Carter (N) 4:48

170: Ramiro Torres (B) pinned Trevin Mays (N) 2:17

182: Steven Latchford (B) won by forfeit

195: Christian Stubbs (B) won by forfeit

220: James Peters (B) pinned Andrew Hall (N) 2:45

285: Kenny Page (N) won by forfeit

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

