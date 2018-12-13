Blanchester 7th grade boys rip Rockets 39-21

The Blanchester seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 39-21 Wednesday night to improve to 2-3 on the year.

Jansen Wymer had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in a fine all-around effort.

Braz Byrom had seven points and Quinten Rice added six. Bryce Sipple and Sky Smith scored five points each.

Xander Culberson, Nick Taylor and Collin Elston had two points each. Jarod Daniels grabbed six rebounds while Sipple handed out four assists. Nick Taylor had three steals.