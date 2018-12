The Clermont Northeastern eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Blanchester 35-30 Wednesday night.

Zach West was the offensive pacesetter for the young Wildcat (1-4 on the year), posting 12 points, six rebounds and five steals in the game.

Jayden Purdy had five points and four rebounds. Levi Montgomery contributed four points, four rebounds and three steals.

Dustin Trace had four points and four rebounds. Gabe Faulkner had three points and Dylan Estep chipped in two points.