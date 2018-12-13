Blanchester 7th grade girls drop close one 26-22

The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 26-22 Wednesday night.

Kaylee Coyle had 14 points, four rebounds and two steals for Jenna Weisflock’s Ladycats.

Hope Blankenbeckler had two points and four steals. Macy Waldron chipped in with two points and two steals. Shelbie Panetta had a steal.

Gracie Roy contributed two points and five steals. Abbey Irwin had two points and four rebounds. Navaeh Griffith had one rebound. Layla Winemiller played good defense for Blanchester, the coach said.