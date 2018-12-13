Massie girls rally in baker games to beat WHS

WILMINGTON – Clinton-Massie rallied in the baker games to defeat Wilmington 1,690 to 1,661 in SBAAC girls bowling action Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane was up five after two rounds but the Lady Falcons won the baker games by 34 pins.

Emily Rager led Massie with games of 158 and 166.

Nicole Gallion was the top WHS bowlers with 179 and 157 games.

SUMMARY

December 12, 2018

Clinton-Massie Girls 1,690 Wilmington Girls 1,661

CM-Emily Rager 158, 166; Abbey Faucett 110, —; Lindsey Amberger 99, 134; Ashley Gross 148, 125; Jenn Callewaert 162, 129; Abby Schneider —, 85. TOTALS 677, 639

Bakers: 131, 127, 116. TOTAL 374

WHS-Nicole Gallion 179, 157; Haylee Wright—, 155; Kenzie Frazier 121, 93; Ariel Comberger 167, 138; Alexia Frazier —, 131; Savannah Cox 95, —; Kennedy H 85, —. TOTALS 647, 674

Bakers: 140, 86, 114. TOTAL 340