Big lead holds for WHS boys in win over CM

WILMINGTON – With a big first round, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team had no trouble Wednesday with Clinton-Massie at Royal Z Lanes.
The final of the SBAAC bowling match was 2,317 for WHS and 2,171 for CM.
Wilmington led 944 to 770 after the first round. Conner Mitchell had a 237 game in the opener for WHS.
Mason McIntosh had the top series, a 383 for WHS.
Logan Rauh had a 228 game and 404 series for Clinton-Massie.
SUMMARY
December 12, 2018
@Royal Z Lanes
Wilmington Boys 2,317 Clinton-Massie Boys 2,171
WHS-Mason McIntosh 190, 193; Conner Mitchell 237, —; Elijah Martini 169, —; Jordan Tackett 166, 173; Grant Pickard 182, 199; Brayden Rhoads —, 162; Troy Moredock —, 130. TOTALS 944, 857
Bakers: 166, 211, 139. TOTAL 516
CM-Luke Campbell 145, —; Mitchell Lennon 160, 168; Hunter Broderick 127, 118; Adin Lamb 162, 201; Logan Rauh 176, 228; Cole Johnston —, 146. TOTALS 770, 861
Bakers: 192, 201, 141. TOTAL 540