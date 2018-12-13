Big lead holds for WHS boys in win over CM

WILMINGTON – With a big first round, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team had no trouble Wednesday with Clinton-Massie at Royal Z Lanes.

The final of the SBAAC bowling match was 2,317 for WHS and 2,171 for CM.

Wilmington led 944 to 770 after the first round. Conner Mitchell had a 237 game in the opener for WHS.

Mason McIntosh had the top series, a 383 for WHS.

Logan Rauh had a 228 game and 404 series for Clinton-Massie.

SUMMARY

December 12, 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington Boys 2,317 Clinton-Massie Boys 2,171

WHS-Mason McIntosh 190, 193; Conner Mitchell 237, —; Elijah Martini 169, —; Jordan Tackett 166, 173; Grant Pickard 182, 199; Brayden Rhoads —, 162; Troy Moredock —, 130. TOTALS 944, 857

Bakers: 166, 211, 139. TOTAL 516

CM-Luke Campbell 145, —; Mitchell Lennon 160, 168; Hunter Broderick 127, 118; Adin Lamb 162, 201; Logan Rauh 176, 228; Cole Johnston —, 146. TOTALS 770, 861

Bakers: 192, 201, 141. TOTAL 540

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_BWL_cm_boy1EC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_BWL_cm_boy2EC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_BWL_wil_boy1EC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_BWL_wil_MasonMcIntoshEC.jpg