WHS fast start puts down Lions 43-28

Wilmington’s Lady Hurricane basketball team jumped out to a commanding first half lead (27-9) and went on to defeat New Richmond, 43-28 Thursday in Southern Buckeye Athletic Conference action at Fred Summers Court.

The victory improves WHS to 4-3 overall, while the Lady Lions fall to 4-2 on the year.

Mya Jackson scored 22 points on the night, including 14 in the opening quarter, as Wilmington built a 19-6 advantage in the opening period.

Jackson scored six of the Lady ‘Cane’s second quarter points, as WHS took a commanding lead of 27-9 at halftime.

Another big contributor for the Lady ‘Cane was Jasmine Jamiel with 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Jamiel had five of the Lady Cane’s third quarter points, as WHS claimed the period 13-9, stretching their advantage to 40-18.

The big margin enabled WHS head coach Zach Williams to utilize his varsity roster to the fullest, with 10 players seeing action.

“I felt our first half effort was very good and we communicated well, and our execution was much better. We had valuable playing time for several players, and we showed good passing and distributed it well,” Williams said.

No player reached double figures for New Richmond. Hailey Kramer was the top scorer with seven points, all in the second half.

With the season progressing at roughly one third complete, their win-loss record might show Wilmington is basically a .500 team, but Williams says a tougher slate of opponents will help his squad later in the season especially at tournament time.

“We are playing much tougher schools, and being Division I, you have to raise the bar. Come tournament time we will see where we are at, and we should be battle-tested,” he said.

Next up for WHS will be Williamsburg, in SBAAC action next Wednesday.

“They are a very solid team, and their coach has them playing well. We need to have a good effort … all four quarters and continue to improve,” Williams said.

SUMMARY

December 13, 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 43 New Richmond 28

NR 06.03.09.03…..28

WI 19.08.13.03…..43

(28) NEW RICHMOND (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) A. Bird 0-1-0-3, Fagan 1-0-0-2, Kramer 3-0-1-7, Keith 1-0-0-2, Baca 0-0-1-1, Maness 2-0-2-6, Clift 2-0-0-4, Stamper 0-1-0-3.

Team Totals: 9-2-4-28.

(43) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 2-2-0-10, Jackson 6-3-1-22, McCord 2-0-0-4, Moore 0-1-0-3, Harris 1-0-0-2. Team Totals: 12-6-1-43.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

