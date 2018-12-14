7-point second half dooms Hurricane in 52-31 loss

MOUNT ORAB – Wilmington struggled to get its offense going in the second half and was defeated by Western Brown, 52-31, in SBAAC American Division basketball action Friday night.

With the win, the Broncos remain unbeaten on the year at 5-0. Wilmington is 2-2 on the season.

Cam Coomer led the Wilmington scoring attack with 21 points, 18 of which came in the first half. Chris Custis added five points and Steven Sweeney added a fourth quarter trey.

Wilmington had a good start, winning the opening quarter 12-8, but the Broncos kicked into high gear the rest of the way and held a commanding 44-19 margin.

After keeping it close in the first half, and trailing by a 27-24 margin at halftime, the Hurricane was held to seven points in the second half, while the homestanding Broncos scored 25.

But, as Wilmington head coach Mike Noszka said, other players need to step up and help carry the load.

“When you look up at the scoreboard and you’ve got 20 points – 18 from one player – that’s a problem,” Noszka said. “It seemed like we were just not ready to play. We were definitely prepared, but it just did not show on the court. They (Western Brown) were very tough and we’ve got to improve in that aspect.”

For the winning Broncos, high scorers were Ty Crall with 12 and non-starter Vince Whitaker with 10. The Broncos had a total of nine players in the scorebook.

The Hurricane will travel to Springboro to face the Panthers in a non-conference game Tuesday night.

SUMMARY

December 14, 2018

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 52 Wilmington 31

WI 12.12.04.03…..31

WB 08.19.11.14…..52

(31) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Coomer 8-2-3-21, Sweeney 1-1-0-3, Custis 2-0-1-5, Jacobyansky 1-0-0-2.

Team Totals: 9-3-2-31

(52) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Williams 2-0-0-4, Whitaker 4-0-2-10, Taylor 4-0-0-8, Keller 0-0-1-1, Carroll 1-0-1-3, Shaffer 2-1-0-5, Crall 5-0-2-12, Tull 2-0-0-4, Moore 2-1-0-5.

Team Totals: 20-2-6-52.

