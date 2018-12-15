Plains wins in-school match with EC

LONDON – East Clinton forfeited seven weight classes Friday in a 45-18 loss to Madison-Plains in front of the Madison County school student body.

Michael Horn and John Cline won by pin for the Astros and Zach Vest picked up a forfeit victory.

SUMMARY

December 14, 2018

@Madison-Plains High School

Madison-Plains 45 East Clinton 18

106: East Clinton forfeits

113: Double forfeit

120: East Clinton forfeits

126: East Clinton forfeits

132: Gavin Denniston was dec by Brandon Matson 9-5

138: Michael Horn pinned Anthony Roby 2:55

145: Matt Horn was pinned by Joey Grigsby 3:06

152: Zach Vest won by forfeit

160: Double forfeit

170: John Cline pinned Jonathan Martin 5:17

182: Nathan Vest was pinned by Chase Kelly 1:32

195: Double forfeit

220: Jayson Edison was pinned by Jerry Slagle 0:41

285: East Clinton forfeits