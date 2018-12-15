Plains wins in-school match with EC

LONDON – East Clinton forfeited seven weight classes Friday in a 45-18 loss to Madison-Plains in front of the Madison County school student body.
Michael Horn and John Cline won by pin for the Astros and Zach Vest picked up a forfeit victory.
SUMMARY
December 14, 2018
@Madison-Plains High School
Madison-Plains 45 East Clinton 18
106: East Clinton forfeits
113: Double forfeit
120: East Clinton forfeits
126: East Clinton forfeits
132: Gavin Denniston was dec by Brandon Matson 9-5
138: Michael Horn pinned Anthony Roby 2:55
145: Matt Horn was pinned by Joey Grigsby 3:06
152: Zach Vest won by forfeit
160: Double forfeit
170: John Cline pinned Jonathan Martin 5:17
182: Nathan Vest was pinned by Chase Kelly 1:32
195: Double forfeit
220: Jayson Edison was pinned by Jerry Slagle 0:41
285: East Clinton forfeits