Wildcats rally in 4th to overtake Astros 63-59

LEES CREEK – Williamsburg rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat East Clinton 63-59 Friday night in SBAAC National Division boys basketball action a the EC gym.

East Clinton is 0-5 overall, 0-2 in the National Division.

Branson Smith had 24 points for the Astros. Colton Vadnais added 18.

Williamsburg is 2-3 on the year, 2-0 in the National Division.

Jarrett Thatcher, a burly 6-2, 230-pound forward, led WHS with 21 points.

There were 17 fouls whistled in the game, four on the Astros. One foul was called on East Clinton in the second half.

The teams combined for five free throws. East Clinton was 0-for-3 at the line.

East Clinton led 15-14 after one with Smith and Vadnais scoring five points each. Smith then poured in eight points in the second quarter as the Astros extended their lead to 29-26 by halftime.

Smith then put eight points through in the third and East Clinton took a 46-44 lead into the final period.

But Williamsburg held Smith to just three in the fourth quarter and pulled away for the win. Vadnais tallied seven in the fourth but it wasn’t enough.

SUMMARY

December 14, 2018

Williamsburg 63 East Clinton 59

WI 14.12.18.19…..63

EC 15.14.17.13…..59

(63) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) L. Kelley 2-1-0-5 T. Kreimer 0-0-0-0 N. Boland 7-3-0-17 D. McKibben 6-1-0-13 J. Thatcher 10-0-1-21 B. Kelley 0-0-0-0 C. Vaughn 1-0-0-2 A. Moore 0-0-0-0 D. West 2-0-1-5. TOTALS 28-5-2-63

(59) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) B Smith 10-4-0-24 Rolfe 0-0-0-0 J. Smith 0-0-0-0 D. Peterman 1-0-0-2 G. Neanover 2-0-0-4 M. Hall 2-0-0-4 M. Mitchell 3-1-0-7 C. Vadnais 8-2-0-18. TOTALS 26-7-0-59

Gunner Neanover https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_BBK_ec_GunnerNeanoverMELwbg.jpg Gunner Neanover