WC wrestlers post 9 wins at Gator Boot Duals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Wilmington College wrestling team claimed victories in nine weight-class matches Saturday at the Gator Boot Duals.

After falling to Luther College in the opening dual, Gabe Obregon got the Fightin’ Quakers their first victory of the day in a dual with Simpson College. Obregon defeated Jason Padilla by fall in 2:23 at the 133-pound weight class.

Wilmington’s next dual, against Huntington College, was the best of the day for the Quakers. Wilmington won four of the five weight classes contested, but ultimately lost the dual 33-21.

Obregon won his second match of the day, defeating Tristan Powell via major decision 14-5. Brady Wilson earned a victory via technical fall (2:59) over Pierce Erhardt in the 165-pound weight class while Issa Khalil dispatched Austin Phillips by fall in 3:59 in the 197-pound weight class. Finally, Seth Jermer rounded out the dual with a win over James Lucas by fall (2:36) in the 285-pound weight class.

In the next dual meet against Manchester University, Ethan Cyrette defeated Tyler Leonhard by fall in just 47 seconds in the 184-pound weight class. Wilmington also picked up a win in the 285-pound weight class due to Jermer not having an opponent.

In the final dual of the day against Elmhurst College, Wilson defeated Howie Olson by fall (1:16) in the 165-pound weight class while Jermer edged Zach Dixon 8-4 by decision in the 285-pound weight class.

“The team has been dedicated to making improvements and we saw some high-level wrestling today because of it,” WC coach Justin Kihn said. “As a program, there were a lot of positives to take away from this event and it showed in our results.”

Wilmington opens the 2019 calendar year at the Waynesburg University Invitational on Jan. 5.

