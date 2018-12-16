No. 10 Marietta holds off WC men 86-69

MARIETTA – Tenth-ranked Marietta College shot better than 50 percent from the field en route to an 86-69 defeat of the Wilmington College men’s basketball team Saturday in Ohio Athletic Conference.

Marietta led by six midway through the first half, but a three-pointer from Will Patrick cut the deficit to 19-16. Four minutes later, four free throws from DaeShawn Jackson and a dunk from Jeffrey Mansfield got the Quakers within a single point at 25-24.

The Pioneers, who came into the game ranked No. 10 in the most recent D3Hoops.com Top 25 Poll, answered with a 15-5 run and looked to go up by double digits at halftime. A layup from Jackson ended the half with Wilmington trailing 40-31.

Wilmington stayed within striking distance in the early stages of the second half. A triple from Kevin Lewis at the 14:56 mark got the Quakers within eight (50-42). The Pioneers then delivered a 15-3 run capped by a triple from Anthony Wallace to go up 20 with just under 10 minutes to play.

The Quakers pulled within a dozen as a Payton Smith dunk at the 6:47 mark made it 71-59, but could get no closer as the Pioneers held home court for the OAC victory.

Wilmington connected on 22-of-58 (37.9 percent) from the field, but made 7-of-27 (25.9 percent) shots from distance. Marietta won the rebounding battle 37-33 and committed two less turnovers than Wilmington, marking just the second time the Quakers have turned the ball over more than their opponents this season.

Individually, Jackson led Wilmington with 15 points while Will Patrick added 13 points. Lewis and Abdul Kanu also turned in double-digit efforts in scoring while Lewis grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Kyle Dixon and Wallace both scored 15 points to lead Marietta to victory.

Wilmington (5-3, 2-2 OAC) heads to Capital University on Wednesday evening.