Falcons JV blitzes Lions 7-0 in 2OT for 56-49 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie outscored New Richmond 7-0 in the second overtime Friday for a 56-49 win in junior varsity boys basketball action.

Steven Gerber’s Falcons are 1-0 on the year. The Lions are 2-1.

Tate Olberding had 21 points and eight rebounds to pace the Massie attack.

Austin Faucett and Jordan Redmond had nine points each while Nate Baker tossed in eight. Carsyn Valentine scored six points and Davis Wulf contributed three.

Dakota Gasaway had good minutes at the point guard position in the second half, Gerber said. Logan Meyers had two steals and Brody Muterspaw had two rebounds.

The Falcons led 6-0 but then the Lions went on a 9-0 run to take the lead. New Richmond led 21-14 at halftime.

Gerber said his squad didn’t have an answer for the Lions after the early lead but was pleased with how his team responded in the second half.

After Massie battled back, Faucett sent the game to overtime with a three-pointer with 0.3 seconds on the clock.

“That was a huge shot,” Gerber said. “He had been struggling with foul trouble but we trusted him completely to knock down that shot when it counted.”