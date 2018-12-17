HARRISON – East Clinton’s John Cline finished eighth at 170 pounds Sunday in the Southwest Ohio Wrestling Coaches Assocaition Coaches Classic at Harrison High School.

After losing his first match of the tournament on Saturday, Cline reeled off four straight wins over opponents from Marysville, Elder, Northwest and Lakota East.

“I was very proud of John this weekend,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. “He wrestled aggressive and smart against some good kids. This is the toughest regular season tournament that the East Clinton wrestling team has ever competed in since beginning the program in 2009.

“John had a goal of placing in the top eight coming into the tournament without knowing what to expect. A first-round loss in this tournament meant he had to win the next four matches to stay alive. Winning the next two matches by decision that each went the full 6 minutes gave him the confidence he needed to help him realize that can compete with these wrestlers from larger schools.”

Cline is 10-3 on the year with eight pins.

East Clinton will compete in the Clinton County Duals 5 p.m. Tuesday at Blanchester High School.