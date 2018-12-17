Georgetown 4th gives EC girls 41-31 loss

GEORGETOWN – The East Clinton girls basketball team was defeated by Georgetown 41-31 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play at the Brian Grant Gym.

EC coach Jeff Craycraft said the game was close until midway through the fourth quarter when East Clinton turnovers became easy basketball for the Lady G-Men.

In addition, Georgetown was 9-for-10 at the free throw line.

With 20 turnovers, Craycraft said, “The Lady Astros need to take care of the ball in order to compete in close games. We also need to get better on the boards.”

Georgetown had 12 offensive rebounds.

Lacey Peterman had 12 points for EC and Mackenzie Campbell tossed in 11. Campbell also had nine rebounds. Kaitlin Durbin had seven rebounds.

East Clinton is 3-4 on the year.

Tonight, East Clinton will play at Bethel-Tate. The junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m. and the two teams will play two quarters then the varsity game will be contested.